ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Sean Maguire Speaks With Dave Kelso" -- Sean Maguire and Dave Kelso discuss the current state of the world, in the context of facing reality without fear and discussing real practical solutions that already exist.
This was multicasted on "Out Of The Bag" and "PSEC" and so there are differences in the opening and closing content before the discussion itself. If you want to check that out, the Out Of The Bag version can be found here: https://outofthebagradio.weebly.com/podcasts/podcast-sean-maguire-david-kelso-frm-paradigm-shift-an-educational-comedy-dammit-rebellion-hour-02112022
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Sean Maguire, CC / Fair Use: Mugsy The Juck, Misc
Hashtags: #problems #solutions #empowerment #tyranny #unity
Metatags Space Separated: problems solutions empowerment tyranny unity
Metatags Comma Separated: problems, solutions, empowerment, tyranny, unity
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0vfLVZqcL7y/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Sean-Maguire-Speaks-With-Dave-Kelso---432hz--hd-720p-:8?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1rcfk4-psec-2022-sean-maguire-speaks-with-dave-kelso-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/sUJDKLG
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d45bfec8-7d97-48ae-a23c-6e2f3c59f4d5
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/WWc6gt1QGqLVyFz
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=453bb6d1581d4f1c14b5399dc63765ad80ff4781ee5826010ed327b8b99c2953&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.