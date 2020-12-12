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Big Gee's Blog Holiday Message To All Followers for 2020/21
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29 views • December 12, 2020
Have you thought of a New Year Resolution Yet? Why not make a vow to yourself that you will wake up as many of your family, friends and neighbours as possible - who are still fast asleep, or suffering cognitive dissidence and hypnotised within the Statetist Belief System (like cult members). Make everyone you can aware of who is behind the evil scam that has been perpetrated against the human race.
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Point them to: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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Point them to: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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