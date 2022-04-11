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The Relationship of Corals and Coral Animals #shorts
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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxNAZlp9Hac
Did you know that corals and coral animals are more like roomies than you’d think!
Research Associate Professor Marilyn Brandt, who is also part of the Center of Marine Environmental Studies of the University of the Virgin Islands, explains the symbiotic relationship that corals and coral animals have.
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
Like, share, and subscribe for more interesting tidbits of knowledge from real-life geniuses!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxNAZlp9Hac
Did you know that corals and coral animals are more like roomies than you’d think!
Research Associate Professor Marilyn Brandt, who is also part of the Center of Marine Environmental Studies of the University of the Virgin Islands, explains the symbiotic relationship that corals and coral animals have.
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
Like, share, and subscribe for more interesting tidbits of knowledge from real-life geniuses!
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