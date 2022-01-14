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The Blue Brain Project !!!!! Explained......
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51 views • January 14, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who has left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand the blue brain project explained by proffessor henry markrar. If you have any doubt on this ,type this and search it on google .You can find it easily .After few minutes or half an hour a link
related to the blue brain project's facebook will be given below in this description box.
LINK:-https://www.facebook.com/BlueBrainProject007/
related to the blue brain project's facebook will be given below in this description box.
LINK:-https://www.facebook.com/BlueBrainProject007/
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