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JOHN PODESTA PLAYS WALTER MIKAC
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126 views • September 09, 2019
Brilliant make up, accent training, millions donated to an Australian foundation set up after the 1996 Port Arthur story. A 23 year deception that continues to be told to Australian children as fact. Please share, best regards MWE in Sydney, Australia
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