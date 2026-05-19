Nothing to See Here: The Magic 33 “Cohen-cidences” and the Next Phase of Public Control

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There’s a new Big Lie in town and it started precisely 33 years ago with the 1993 Four Corners hantavirus outbreak, an event that famously peaked with exactly 33 initial cases during its baseline run. The parallels between the 2020 scamdemic and this so-called Hantavirus outbreak are impossible to ignore if you recognize the playbook:
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Intro vid (try to zoom in to make it more widescreen): https://x.com/TheRealPPodcast/status/2055042514604700053
Hanta Virus Canary Islands:
https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2055317747890844059?s=20
Crisis Actor:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PcKr6FiPes4r/
Simpsons 1 & 2
https://x.com/i/status/2052316290061062583
https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/2053460673758101633?s=20
X-Cops X-files Episode:
https://x.com/TRUMP_ARMY_/status/2056444490014159040?s=20
Canadian Tick Drops
https://x.com/JayGenXer/status/2056430402122703305
Trump China:
https://x.com/BulwarkOnline/status/2055479800546877527
Refineries:
https://x.com/GavMcCracken/status/2055191006513856902
https://x.com/RapidReport2025/status/2055335142286139882
https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2053901554130805157
Skies before and after:
https://x.com/redpillb0t/status/2055105943894135246
Farms to Surveillance:
https://x.com/ProudSocialist/status/2053893751437979872