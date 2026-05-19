Nothing to See Here: The Magic 33 “Cohen-cidences” and the Next Phase of Public Control

There’s a new Big Lie in town and it started precisely 33 years ago with the 1993 Four Corners hantavirus outbreak, an event that famously peaked with exactly 33 initial cases during its baseline run. The parallels between the 2020 scamdemic and this so-called Hantavirus outbreak are impossible to ignore if you recognize the playbook:





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***** Sources for this video *****

Tesla Jobs:

https://tzla.hrpartner.io/jobs





Free Trial: dollarvigilante.com/freetrial





Orgone Cloud Busters;

https://dollarvigilante.com/orgonise





Adapt 2030 https://vigilante.tv/c/adapt.2030/videos





Intro vid (try to zoom in to make it more widescreen): https://x.com/TheRealPPodcast/status/2055042514604700053





Hanta Virus Canary Islands:

https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2055317747890844059?s=20





Crisis Actor:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PcKr6FiPes4r/





Simpsons 1 & 2

https://x.com/i/status/2052316290061062583





https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/2053460673758101633?s=20





X-Cops X-files Episode:

https://x.com/TRUMP_ARMY_/status/2056444490014159040?s=20





Canadian Tick Drops

https://x.com/JayGenXer/status/2056430402122703305





Trump China:

https://x.com/BulwarkOnline/status/2055479800546877527





Refineries:

https://x.com/GavMcCracken/status/2055191006513856902

https://x.com/RapidReport2025/status/2055335142286139882

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2053901554130805157





Skies before and after:

https://x.com/redpillb0t/status/2055105943894135246





Farms to Surveillance:

https://x.com/ProudSocialist/status/2053893751437979872



