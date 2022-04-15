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I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it any more (NETWORK - 1976)
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72 views • April 15, 2022
As the dystopian books and movies often did, the 1976 movie NETWORK told us the truth - both for then and the future. We are living it and most of us are seeing it today.
From the movie's main character: "YOU are the truth. You are what's real. WE (the media) are what is fake. Everything we say is lies. Everything we show is fake."
My apologies for my video's abrupt end. I was all but finished when my camera battery ran out of juice.
From the movie's main character: "YOU are the truth. You are what's real. WE (the media) are what is fake. Everything we say is lies. Everything we show is fake."
My apologies for my video's abrupt end. I was all but finished when my camera battery ran out of juice.
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