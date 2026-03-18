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Date: Mar. 18, 2026. Lesson 53-2026. Title: Debt, Dominion, and the Blessing of Generosity
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Proverbs 22:7–9 exposes the realities of power, poverty, and provision. The rich often rule over the poor, and the borrower becomes servant to the lender—revealing how financial entanglement can lead to loss of freedom. Those who sow injustice reap trouble, but the generous are blessed, for they share what they have with those in need. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the consequences of debt, the principle of sowing and reaping, and how a compassionate, giving heart reflects God’s favor and brings lasting blessing.

Lesson 53-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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