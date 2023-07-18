Putin and China just watched the US dig its own grave | Redacted with Clayton Morris
New numbers just released show the United States is past the point of no return. While China and Russia make moves to expand the size and scope of BRICS, the U.S. interest payments on its $32 trillion dollar debt will exceed $1 trillion. Economists believe this is the beginning of the end for US dollar dominance.
Our thanks to Element Nutritional for sponsoring today's video. You can learn more about their latest big news right here: https://elmtinc.com
Their stock ticker is: ELNSF
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.