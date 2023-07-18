Putin and China just watched the US dig its own grave | Redacted with Clayton Morris





New numbers just released show the United States is past the point of no return. While China and Russia make moves to expand the size and scope of BRICS, the U.S. interest payments on its $32 trillion dollar debt will exceed $1 trillion. Economists believe this is the beginning of the end for US dollar dominance.

