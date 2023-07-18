Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin and China just watched the US dig its own grave | Redacted
channel image
GalacticStorm
2063 Subscribers
Shop now
228 views
Published Yesterday

Putin and China just watched the US dig its own grave | Redacted with Clayton Morris


New numbers just released show the United States is past the point of no return. While China and Russia make moves to expand the size and scope of BRICS, the U.S. interest payments on its $32 trillion dollar debt will exceed $1 trillion. Economists believe this is the beginning of the end for US dollar dominance.

Our thanks to Element Nutritional for sponsoring today's video. You can learn more about their latest big news right here: https://elmtinc.com

Their stock ticker is: ELNSF


✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc


✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com



Keywords
chinaputinukraineredactedus debtbiden regimeclayton morris

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket