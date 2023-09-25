Brave TV - Sept 25, 2023 - They Fall in the Fall - A Dark Winter Followed by The Wild West of Arizona and RICO









Q Drop 1445: Track ALL su*cides. Example 1: Think Spade. Trace to Children Foundation(s) (NY). Trace to Import/Export. Trace from China/MX to Long Beach. Trace sale/spin off of Co. Trace to CF. Trace to Port (Security Clearance Profile (L5)). Who granted? Hussein/HRC. Expect A LOT more. Q When I look at that post, what I see is "Track ALL", meaning track all of the capital letters. The GV of all caps is 3198. Q Drop 3198 has a GV of 420. 420 came up yesterday as a delta between 2 related posts from Donald Trump (quoted below). The time delta between President Trump's post and Senator Grassley's post is 1788 minutes. The Constitution was ratified in 1788! It did take some mental gymnastics to get here, so I'm not sure if this is a signal or not. If it isn't, it should be!

Going back through some posts to see if I missed anything from today and found this from Donald Trump. He posted at 1:57 AM EST. Q Drop 157 starts off "what is a key?" He then posts an 11 sec video a 8:57 AM EST. Exactly 7 hours later, or 420 minutes. Q Drop 11 starts off with Key Q Drop 857 has a GV of 216 Q Drop 216 Keyhole. Happy Hunting. Now we have "what is a key?", key, and keyhole. Q Drop 420 gives a GV of 522 Q Drop 522 --back to our checklist again AS THE WORLD TURNS HAPPY HUNTING P_PERS: WRWY Jeremiah 29:11 Just missing AS THE WORLD TURNS... Also, 522---5+2+2 = 9 Maybe that is the key we're looking for--another signal to 9pm EST?Show more





