COVID Outbreaks in China Mean Problems Both for Olympics and Supply Chains

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10/13/2022 Mary Kissel, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Pompeo，said on Fox News that outbreaks in China mean not just problems for the Olympics, but problems for our supply chain going forward. The nature of the Chinese regime is a satanic totalitarian state.