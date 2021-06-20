© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Sorensen Presents Covid Vaccination News That Covers The Facts And The Globalists Agenda
Follow
7
Share
Report
2258 views • June 20, 2021
David Sorensen is the host for this video where he goes into many facts and shares reports surrounding the Covid vaccinations. This is an older video but is very relevant for 2021 which would be good to share with those people who are on the fence about whether they will take the Covid shot or not and it would be good for those who intend to get the Covid shot as this video may help them change their mind and thereby probably save them from negative health issues, impairments and injuries and even save them from an early death. This video covers a wide range of Covid topics and the real reasons behind the Covid agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.