David Sorensen Presents Covid Vaccination News That Covers The Facts And The Globalists Agenda

David Sorensen is the host for this video where he goes into many facts and shares reports surrounding the Covid vaccinations. This is an older video but is very relevant for 2021 which would be good to share with those people who are on the fence about whether they will take the Covid shot or not and it would be good for those who intend to get the Covid shot as this video may help them change their mind and thereby probably save them from negative health issues, impairments and injuries and even save them from an early death. This video covers a wide range of Covid topics and the real reasons behind the Covid agenda.