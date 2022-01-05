Promoting Vaccinations with SHEEP

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Organisers decided to use the sheep, commonly perceived as nice and loved animals, to reach the hearts of those citizens who were not convinced by the governmental vaccination campaign with a sympathy message instead.
Organisers explained the idea behind it on their website: "The idea behind it: Sheep are freindly bearers of an emotional message for people who cannot be reached with purely rational arguments: Together against the division, together against the virus, together strong!"
After days of preparation and training, the sheep kept the shape of a 100-metre syringe in a meadow. The shepherds revealed they used breadcrumbs to motivate their animals to stay perfectly on spot.
Source - RuptlyTV