BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Promoting Vaccinations with SHEEP
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
243 views • January 05, 2022
Over 700 sheep and goats were herded together at Camp Reinsehlen near Schneverdingen on Monday to form a giant syringe to promote vaccination against COVID-19.
Organisers decided to use the sheep, commonly perceived as nice and loved animals, to reach the hearts of those citizens who were not convinced by the governmental vaccination campaign with a sympathy message instead.
Organisers explained the idea behind it on their website: "The idea behind it: Sheep are freindly bearers of an emotional message for people who cannot be reached with purely rational arguments: Together against the division, together against the virus, together strong!"
After days of preparation and training, the sheep kept the shape of a 100-metre syringe in a meadow. The shepherds revealed they used breadcrumbs to motivate their animals to stay perfectly on spot.

Source - RuptlyTV
Keywords
sheepgoatsvaxx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

Chase Codewell
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy