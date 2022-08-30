The Suddenly, Surprises, Trump, Sheep and Goats

Prophetic Word, given on 2022-08-28 around 9:30pm





Scriptures:

1 Corinthians 13:1-13

Matthew 6:33

Deuteronomy 12:1-5

Deuteronomy 4:35, 32:39, 2 Samuel 7:2, Isaiah 45:5,21, Mark 12:28-34

Ezekiel 11:19, 36:26

Luke 22:32

Matthew 6:24, Luke 16:13

Matthew 25:31-46

Revelation 7:17, 21:4

Hosea 6:3, Joel 3:1-2

John 14:15, 15:10, 1 John 5:2-3





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-28-suddenly-surprises-and-trump/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski