The Suddenly, Surprises, Trump, Sheep and Goats

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Prophetic Word, given on 2022-08-28 around 9:30pm
Scriptures:
1 Corinthians 13:1-13
Matthew 6:33
Deuteronomy 12:1-5
Deuteronomy 4:35, 32:39, 2 Samuel 7:2, Isaiah 45:5,21, Mark 12:28-34
Ezekiel 11:19, 36:26
Luke 22:32
Matthew 6:24, Luke 16:13
Matthew 25:31-46
Revelation 7:17, 21:4
Hosea 6:3, Joel 3:1-2
John 14:15, 15:10, 1 John 5:2-3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-28-suddenly-surprises-and-trump/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski