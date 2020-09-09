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TuesSept8th20_3Hous_NutriMedVidRadioShows_KardioVascPainAway_BERNStein_VOTER2020_SPRINGEduCapVaccine
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8 views • September 09, 2020
Hour One KardioVasc, PainAway Cream, Super Folate TR, First of 44 Protocols for Wellness NutriMeds and Healing Natural Tech
Hour Two Josh Bernstein, PatreonDotComForwardSlashJoshBernstein, Voter Fraud, Need 10,000 Attorneys to Fight Against 2020 Voter Fraus
Hour Two Continue 44 Protocols for Wellness and Tech
Hour Three John W Spring, POTUS Pushing Dangerous mRNA Vaccines Warp Speed, Need Contact Him to Distribute Provide EduCap DR Oral COVID19 Vaccines Dr Bill Deagle MD, Stephen Fox Filing Intl Court of Justice Bill Gates and Dr Fauci Ciminal Vaccine Chages and Aspartame in Food and Drugs
lts and training for health professionals and public are availabe with Video Recorded interviews. Labs from US Ceritified and Oversea Labs can be performed Worldwide, and review of Medicolegal, Stem Cell Regenerative and Extensive Networked Medical Consults can be performed Worldwide. eMail [email protected] or call NutriMedical.com Orders line 888-212-8871.
I discuss in Hours 2 and 3 of M-F Radio Shows on CRNTalk.com CRN6 LA, insider and classified sources. I have had prior Above Top Secret US Government Classified Clearance, US Space Commmand, US Missile Command, CRAY Virtual World Array at Schriver AFB and many other US Above Top Secret Projects.
We discuss conservative geopolitical, above top secret, and world events with top scientists, geopolitical analysts, and solution providers for all the challenges facing America and all the nations of mankind.
Hour Two Josh Bernstein, PatreonDotComForwardSlashJoshBernstein, Voter Fraud, Need 10,000 Attorneys to Fight Against 2020 Voter Fraus
Hour Two Continue 44 Protocols for Wellness and Tech
Hour Three John W Spring, POTUS Pushing Dangerous mRNA Vaccines Warp Speed, Need Contact Him to Distribute Provide EduCap DR Oral COVID19 Vaccines Dr Bill Deagle MD, Stephen Fox Filing Intl Court of Justice Bill Gates and Dr Fauci Ciminal Vaccine Chages and Aspartame in Food and Drugs
lts and training for health professionals and public are availabe with Video Recorded interviews. Labs from US Ceritified and Oversea Labs can be performed Worldwide, and review of Medicolegal, Stem Cell Regenerative and Extensive Networked Medical Consults can be performed Worldwide. eMail [email protected] or call NutriMedical.com Orders line 888-212-8871.
I discuss in Hours 2 and 3 of M-F Radio Shows on CRNTalk.com CRN6 LA, insider and classified sources. I have had prior Above Top Secret US Government Classified Clearance, US Space Commmand, US Missile Command, CRAY Virtual World Array at Schriver AFB and many other US Above Top Secret Projects.
We discuss conservative geopolitical, above top secret, and world events with top scientists, geopolitical analysts, and solution providers for all the challenges facing America and all the nations of mankind.
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