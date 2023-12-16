Al Jazeera Reporter Wael Dahdouh Speaking about what Happened and after Israeli Forces Targeted Them - Camerman, Samer Abu Daqqa Died from Injuries

Al Jazeera reporter Wael Dahdouh speaking about what happened with him and Samer Abu Daqqa after Israeli forces targeted them today.
◾️Israel's military prevented medical teams from reaching Abu Daqqa, leaving him bleeding for over 5 hours until he died.
