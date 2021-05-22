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Episode 150 - The Truth About Critical Race Theory
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112 views • May 22, 2021
If you pay the least bit of attention to the news, you will have a hard time avoiding Critical Race Theory.
Last year, President Trump signed an executive order banning it from all federal agency training.
The governors of Oklahoma and Tennessee recently signed bills banning its teaching in public school while the governor of Washington state signed a bill that requires CRT training for all public school officials across the state.
In this episode, we explore the truth about this thing called Critical Race Theory.
Last year, President Trump signed an executive order banning it from all federal agency training.
The governors of Oklahoma and Tennessee recently signed bills banning its teaching in public school while the governor of Washington state signed a bill that requires CRT training for all public school officials across the state.
In this episode, we explore the truth about this thing called Critical Race Theory.
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