🌍 One God, Different Perspectives 🌍
The Good Question Podcast
Published 21 hours ago

🕊️ Despite differing views, Jews, Christians, and Muslims worship the same God, Francis J. Beckwith a Professor of Philosophy and Church-State Studies explains. 🤝🕊️🎙️ https://bit.ly/43NpHsv

He elaborates that the Trinity doctrine is a sparks debate.

✨ All acknowledge that there's one divine being from whom all creation stems.

Let's cherish our unity in diversity! 🤝✨

Keywords
religionphilosophyfaith harmony

