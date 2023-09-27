🌍 One God, Different Perspectives 🌍

🕊️ Despite differing views, Jews, Christians, and Muslims worship the same God, Francis J. Beckwith a Professor of Philosophy and Church-State Studies explains. 🤝🕊️🎙️ https://bit.ly/43NpHsv
He elaborates that the Trinity doctrine is a sparks debate.
✨ All acknowledge that there's one divine being from whom all creation stems.
Let's cherish our unity in diversity! 🤝✨
