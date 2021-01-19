TakeDown : The Crowhouse

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This Trump Supporter is an Instant Legend (opening clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XguQGkcDFAs&;feature=youtu.be
Planned-opolis (closing clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbmYxpAqeiY&;feature=youtu.be
Inside DC
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cyQo2Gv1jUtJ/
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
https://wgntv.com/news/fbi-vetting-guard-troops-in-dc-amid-fears-of-insider-attack/
No mask, no money? HSBC warns UK customers they could FORFEIT their accounts if they don’t obey pandemic rules:
https://www.rt.com/uk/512450-hsbc-threatens-bank-accounts-masks/
Woman Arrested at Forest Lake Shopping Centre
https://www.facebook.com/groups/230507471552761/permalink/324913792112128/
Bill Gates: America’s Top Farmland Owner
https://landreport.com/2021/01/bill-gates-americas-top-farmland-owner/
Fauci "predicts" that people will be able to go back to singing in church by mid-fall, when an 'overwhelming proportion' of the US has been vaccinated
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/fauci-predicts-that-people-will-be-able-to-go-back-to-singing-in-church-by-mid-fall-when-an-overwhelming-proportion-of-the-us-has-been-vaccinated/ar-BB1cRQcY?ocid=msedgntp
Coronavirus Victoria: Police to drop thousands of unpaid infringements for restrictions breaches
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/breaking-news/coronavirus-victoria-police-to-drop-thousands-of-unpaid-infringements-for-restrictions-breaches/news-story/3e4185a32578aa537885f54aea3966bf
Face coverings discrimination rife
https://disabilityrights.org.uk/news/
The Trail of Truth - What do we really know about Vaccines?
https://thetrailoftruth.com/watch-the-film
Calculations Show It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/techandscience/calculations-show-itll-be-impossible-to-control-a-super-intelligent-ai/ar-BB1cJr1r?ocid=msedgntp
2045 Strategic Social Initiative
http://2045.com/
86th GOYIMTV.COM LIVESTREAM: MAX IGAN & HANDSOME TRUTH INTERVIEW
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3042821611/86th-GOYIMTV-COM-LIVESTREAM--MAX-IGAN---HANDSOME-TRUTH-INTERVIEW
Counterfiet Crowhouse shirts
https://www.redbubble.com/i/t-shirt/The-Crowhouse-by-kiruriah/34460735.0S66D
Wikileak Total Data Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
UK NHS Style Print Off:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lBk4Mqg6ha8gEvf0D4HARNCgviX_RVzW/view
FROM THE CDC; 3,150 people vaccinated in ONE DAY are "unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work" after vaccination.
This is a massive 2.7% of people who can no longer work after having the Pfizer vaccine.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf
Portuguese health worker, 41, dies two days after getting the Pfizer covid vaccine as her father says he 'wants answers'
https://trib.al/eEWi66p
Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-mexico-vaccines-idUSKBN2970H3
Hundreds of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
https://www.rt.com/news/511332-israel-vaccination-coronavirus-pfizer/
Wife of 'perfectly healthy' Miami doctor, 56, who died of a blood disorder 16 days after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is certain it was triggered by the jab, as drug giant investigates first death with a suspected link to shot.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9119431/Miami-doctor-58-dies-three-weeks-receiving-Pfizer-Covid-19-vaccine.html
75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine.
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293865
Death of Swiss man after Pfizer vaccine.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-swiss-death-idUSKBN29413Y
88-year-old collapses and dies several hours after being vaccinated.
https://www.israelnati
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YKT98JWQduu2/
The Crowhouse
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