THE SPIKE PROTEIN IS A LIE - Dr. Jane Ruby

Dr. Jane Ruby





Feb 26, 2024





BOMBSHELL: Just like the SARS Cov 2 virus has never been isolated in its whole and pure form from an ill individual, the synthetic spike protein has never been proven to exist according to frontline physician, Dr. Lee Merritt. And therefore, treatments claiming to remove them are suspect. GUEST: Dr. Lee Merritt: https://TheMedicalRebel.com





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4fq6a5-the-spike-protein-is-a-lie.html