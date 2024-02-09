Finding Strength Through Testing Times

The sermon urges listeners to place unwavering trust in Jesus Christ during various challenges and trials. Sharing from the book of First Peter, the speaker focuses on the preciousness of faith and the transitory nature of trials and temptations. The speaker also highlights an important narrative surrounding a lady named Daisy Harrigan, demonstrating her unwavering faith amidst health issues. The sermon concludes with an assurance that although trials are common to humankind, God allows them to test and strengthen faith. The speaker affirms that one's faith becomes more precious when it's tested, akin to gold tested by fire. Furthermore, he warns that troubles should not cause a believer to turn back on God, but rather to endure and persevere, trusting in His promises.



00:00 Introduction: Trust in the Lord

00:27 The Power of Trusting Jesus

00:55 The Glory of God

01:33 Facing Trials and Temptations

02:23 The Danger of Forsaking God

03:07 The Preciousness of Tested Faith

04:26 Personal Testimony and Encouragement

06:59 The Reality of Suffering and Trials

08:17 Understanding Trials from a Biblical Perspective

09:18 Encouragement Amid Trials

10:03 Conclusion: Trusting God in Testing Times

10:30 Closing Prayer and Encouragement