The law of attraction secrets | law of attraction

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What is 'The Secret'? “The Secret” is simply the “law of attraction.” Essentially, the law of attraction states that whatever consumes your thoughts is what you will eventually get in life. So, if you think of all the things you don't want in your life, you'll only get the things you don't want. #lawofattraction #affirmation #positivevibes