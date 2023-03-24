Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 24, 2023 - In studio special forces operator reveals US under active INVASION right this minute

0:00 US under active INVASION

28:03 Other News

38:29 Hypersonic Weapons

47:21 Interview with Jane Ruby

- In-studio interview with special forces operator "HiCap" who runs ops for border protection in Texas

- America is under active invasion as military-aged men from China and the Middle East increasingly cross the border

- Domestic sabotage operations, preparing for CONUS war and world war

- War on crypto accelerates as Do Kwon is arrested overseas

- Why the FDIC is already bankrupt and will soon only have 1/1000th of the funds needed to cover US deposits

- Why hypersonic weapons are the new "super weapon" of war, and US aircraft carriers can all be destroyed in minutes

- Interview with Dr. Jane Ruby who is launching new channels and shows

- Dr. Jane Ruby will be joining Brighteon.TV on April 17th

