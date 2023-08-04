Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 3

▪️Ukrainian units attempted to carry out a massive drone raid on the Kaluga region.

In the south-west of the region, air defense forces shot down six aircrafts.

▪️In Starobil’s’k direction, Russian forces continue to conduct a positional offensive along the entire front line.

In Novoselivs’ke area, assault troops managed to cut into the AFU's defensive lines north of the village.

▪️To the south, the enemy attempted to launch a counterattack in the direction of Karmazynivka.

The Russian units repelled all attacks and retained their previously taken up positions.

▪️Intense fighting can be witnessed on the territory of the Serebryans’kyy forestry.

After repelling a number of counterattacks, the Russian forces advanced and occupied several AFU strongholds in the forest area.

▪️In South-Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to increase pressure on Russian positions near Vuhledar.

An increase in the intensity of Ukrainian artillery fire on Mykil’s’ke and Pavlivka can be witnessed.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, Ukrainian units resumed their attacks on Pryyute, trying to gain a foothold in the wooded areas near the village.





The detected AFU units were hit, after which the enemy retreated.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues to carry out daily attacks on Robotyne.





Another AFU unit was destroyed while attempting to break through mine barriers near the village.