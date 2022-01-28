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NOVA SCOTIA’S COMING TRUDEAU! RIDING WITH THE CONVOY FOR FREEDOM!! [MIRRORED]
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70 views • January 28, 2022
🇨🇦 All credit to “Billy Joyce” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/ob7x
Bitchute: http://bitly.ws/kgME
✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088
PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.
Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.
If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.me/FreeYourMind001 ) or you can donate via cryptos.
LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461
Part 1 of 2 (Part 2 coming tomorrow)
This video features footage from Enfield #NovaScotia where the Maritime Leg of the #Convoy4Freedom took off on January 27th. My friend, his son, and I left home at 3am to be there for this historic moment!! Here’s some footage for your enjoyment!! #GodBlessOurTruckers #GodBlessCanada #TrudeauMustGo !! This isn’t just about Truckers!!
IF YOU’D LIKE TO SUPPORT MY WORK !
Bitchute: http://bitly.ws/kgME
✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088
PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.
Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.
If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.me/FreeYourMind001 ) or you can donate via cryptos.
LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461
Part 1 of 2 (Part 2 coming tomorrow)
This video features footage from Enfield #NovaScotia where the Maritime Leg of the #Convoy4Freedom took off on January 27th. My friend, his son, and I left home at 3am to be there for this historic moment!! Here’s some footage for your enjoyment!! #GodBlessOurTruckers #GodBlessCanada #TrudeauMustGo !! This isn’t just about Truckers!!
IF YOU’D LIKE TO SUPPORT MY WORK !
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