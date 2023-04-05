They Shall Cast Out Demons Episode 1

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Faithless Religious Cowards is the
first episode of Scott’s examination of Jesus’ declaration that those who
believed the gospel would cast out demons (or devils). In this first episode,
Scott unpacks the verses leading up to this statement in the final chapter of
Mark’s gospel. As he does, you will begin to see how eerily similar the
attitude of most who identify as followers of Jesus parallel the behavior of
His disciples immediately after His resurrection. As Solomon so accurately
stated, “There is nothing new under the sun.”
Link to Scott's BitChute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv
Link to Scott’s iConnectFX channel: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/scott_stephens_tv
Link to Scott’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2121064
Link to Scott’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkW7sujE5ae4W8txo3_NP9w
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks (Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known; Now This is Eternal Life; You Must Be Born Again) on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
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https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23