They Shall Cast Out Demons Episode 1

Faithless Religious Cowards is the first episode of Scott’s examination of Jesus’ declaration that those who believed the gospel would cast out demons (or devils). In this first episode, Scott unpacks the verses leading up to this statement in the final chapter of Mark’s gospel. As he does, you will begin to see how eerily similar the attitude of most who identify as followers of Jesus parallel the behavior of His disciples immediately after His resurrection. As Solomon so accurately stated, “There is nothing new under the sun.”



