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The Orb Worldcoin Introduces a Device That Combines Black Mirror with the Bible
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104 views • April 11, 2022
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The Orb: Worldcoin Introduces a Device That Combines Black Mirror with the Bible
Worldcoin plans to introduce their own digital currency with the intention of distributing it to every one of the nearly 8 billion people on earth. The currency itself has yet to be released, but in the meantime Worldcoin has come up with the “Orb” as a way to help bring that about. Through biometrics: the Orb captures an image of a person’s eyes, which is converted into a short numeric code.
Worldcoin has what are called “Orb operators” whose job it is to scan people’s irises. In return for allowing their eyes to be scanned, a participant is given a $20 voucher for Worldcoin.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10b9yp-the-orb-worldcoin-introduces-a-device-that-combines-black-mirror-with-the-b.html
The Orb: Worldcoin Introduces a Device That Combines Black Mirror with the Bible
Worldcoin plans to introduce their own digital currency with the intention of distributing it to every one of the nearly 8 billion people on earth. The currency itself has yet to be released, but in the meantime Worldcoin has come up with the “Orb” as a way to help bring that about. Through biometrics: the Orb captures an image of a person’s eyes, which is converted into a short numeric code.
Worldcoin has what are called “Orb operators” whose job it is to scan people’s irises. In return for allowing their eyes to be scanned, a participant is given a $20 voucher for Worldcoin.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10b9yp-the-orb-worldcoin-introduces-a-device-that-combines-black-mirror-with-the-b.html
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