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David Icke on who they are and what they really want
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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280 views • August 21, 2021
Inspired, August 20, 2021

David Icke speaks on the true agenda of the cult, who they are, what they want and why 2030 is an important year. He also tell us exactly how we can stop them.

▹ More from David Icke
👉🏽 https://davidicke.com/
👉🏽 https://www.ickonic.com/

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▹ We are Kristin & Jean Nolan, the founders of the Inspired Channel. This is a place to inspire each other, to learn, to expand and to become the best version of ourselves. We love that you are here 🙌🏽
👉🏽 https://www.inspiredchannel.net

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▹ If you are watching this, it is coming to you at the perfect time on the path of least resistance. Trust your inner guidance and know that everything is already created for you. Money, abundance, joy, happiness, well-being...it's ever increasing and always expanding for you.

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