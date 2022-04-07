Pharmaceutical Companies Only Cares About the Profits They Can Grab From Vaccinating Children

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04/04/2022 Stephanie Locricchio: Children’s bodies have been commoditized by pharmaceutical companies to make profit by Covid vaccine. And Its non-safeness and non-effectiveness are ignored by people, but the pharma machine has bought every single media outlet, so they have become a punitive measure to remind parents to take their children to get this vaccine when it’s ready.