3 tiny puppies cried in despair, begging the girl to help finding their mother

Credit to: Sadies Dog Rescue

The 3 helpless puppies didn't know where to go, trying to find their mother everywhere. The girl discovered 3 puppies on the side of the road without their mother. At this age, they should always be with their mother. Perhaps they were only a few months old, the girl waited but did not see their mother.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9aeHJ3nRcs