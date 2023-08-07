Create New Account
JD Farag Prophecy Update 20230806 Pre-Trib Rapture Preparedness
JD Farag


August 6, 2023

Pre-Trib Rapture Preparedness


Pastor JD explains that whether we realize it or not we’re either prepared by the world for the world or prepared to be taken out of the world.


Transcript and Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrNDZmYmQ0P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
christianprophecyrapturepreparednesspre-tribjd faragpandemic preparednessnext pandemic

