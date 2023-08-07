JD Farag Prophecy Update 20230806 Pre-Trib Rapture Preparedness

JD Farag





August 6, 2023

Pre-Trib Rapture Preparedness





Pastor JD explains that whether we realize it or not we’re either prepared by the world for the world or prepared to be taken out of the world.





Transcript and Links available at the source site.





Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrNDZmYmQ0P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=



