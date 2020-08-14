SN1027: Polarization Daze, New Abnormalcy & The New Poor | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/08/14/sn1027-polarization-daze-new-abnormalcy-the-new-poor/]
There’s no doubt about it, we’re in the beginning stages of a global depression, not because of CoViD, but because of the response to it. While we don’t particularly favor conspiracy theories in this episode, we take a cold hard look at the facts of our new abnormal reality. Effectively the Democratic party of America is having a candidate forced upon them, both of which we’ll have to endure.
One candidate is already being declared invalid and incompetent, while the other is being heavily contested for simply existing. This polarized approach towards politics will leave such a stain in the minds of its citizens, that restoration has to begin in our time frame. Coronavirus, as controversial as it is, isn’t worth all the drama, and while the people are distracted, confused and bewildered, a whole new landscape is being crafted for them.
By all means, I’m no expert, but something tells me the paralleling implosion of politics and our economy are synchronized. As we pointed out last week, the virus is cover for the controlled collapse of our collective economies, and without appropriate leadership, narratives, or discussions about where to go, we might as well catch CoViD. The future before us is hard but not irreparable; Now more than ever, we need a pro-human, renaissance-based outlook on life because the very system which brought the problem is corrupting the solution.
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