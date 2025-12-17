Trump Administration's Role in Technocracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking truth: Trump’s DOGE initiative centralizes all U.S. data into the cloud for AI control. Patrick Wood calls it “open betrayal.” The plan to “free the data” is happening now.
#Technocracy #DataControl #TrumpBetrayal #CourtenayTurner
