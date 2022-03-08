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FINAL V CIPHER PRESENTATION! Ancient Rus-Viking Connection (Russian HORDE) and the V Stegenography that Unveils the CURRENT WAR in Ukraine
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112 views • March 08, 2022
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #CurrentWar #AryanLegacy #AgeOfLeo #OZ #UkraineBrainDrain
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Books Used:
- Metaphysics of War by Julius Evola
- Revolt Against the Modern World by Julius Evola
- History: Science or Fiction? Volume 5 by Anatoly Fomenko
- Batman Dark Knight Strikes Again by Frank Miller
- Batman Dark Knight Master Race by Frank Miller
Snowden 'Art of Deception' Document: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/1021430/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf
Katy Perry Drop and Symbolism Links: https://katy.thetadrop.com/ | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCUzL7iHV7E | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksMzWT40U24 | https://gigiyoung.com/the-lion-goddess-katy-perrys-super-bowl-performance/ | https://www.britannica.com/place/Ishtar-Terra | https://notwithoutmypassport.com/cherry-blossom-meaning-in-japan/
Anatoly Fomenko New Chronology: https://dogedaos.com/wiki/New_Chronology_(Fomenko).html
Putin 75th Anniversary of WWII Essay: https://nationalinterest.org/feature/vladimir-putin-real-lessons-75th-anniversary-world-war-ii-162982?fbclid=IwAR3DYls9wwZcSUZNorI9R8kzbK32NGrJkIHzHl5kys_xaPpvbJpbRKy2qm0&;page=0%2C2
America's Pluto Return: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/us-pluto-return-astrology-b2018692.html
Russian and Ukraine 'War': https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-ally-says-russian-attack-now-highly-unlikely | https://www.politico.com/newsletters/national-security-daily/2022/02/11/putin-could-attack-ukraine-on-feb-16-biden-told-allies-00008344
Misdeeds in Ukraine: https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/why-deny-the-ukrainian-nazi-connection/wcm/6fecb190-aba0-4dbe-94d6-e8c5fbeb7c6d/amp/ | https://thehill.com/opinion/international/359609-the-reality-of-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine-is-far-from-kremlin-propaganda?rl=1
Markings on Military Vehicles: https://taskandpurpose.com/analysis/russian-military-equipment-white-markings/ | https://www.joe.co.uk/life/mysterious-v-spotted-on-russian-war-vehicles-following-z-markings-319277 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtYwHIGVFkc
LA Rams Coach Ukrainian Fiance: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/sean-mcvay-ukrainian-model-fiancee-enjoy-a-quiet-weekend-before-the-super-bowl-storm.amp
Putin Declaring Freedom from Banking Cartels: https://vulms.org/putin-announces-total-independence-from-rothschild-controlled-us-dollar/
Andrii Derkach Condemns Poroshenko and Biden Corruption (2020): https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBjU0JgBIuUS/
BioTerrorism in Ukraine: http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons/ | https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2015/04/15/russia-says-western-investment-in-ukraines-farms-is-a-plot-to-take-over-the-world/ | https://lefteast.org/ukraine-agrees-to-monsanto-land-grab-for-17-billion-imf-loan/ | https://theecologist.org/2014/sep/11/ukraine-opens-monsanto-land-grabs-and-gmos | https://www.kyivpost.com/business/bayer-opens-monsanto-seed-plant-in-zhytomyr-region.html | https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2016-07-01/russia-full-ban-on-food-with-gmos/ | https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2020/02/12/gmo-crop-animal-production-ban-necessary-to-safeguard-russias-food-security-says-president-vladimir-putin/ | https://www.vikendi.net/2022/02/25/is-russia-targeting-us-run-biolabs-in-ukraine/ | https://seemorerocks.is/are-us-run-biological-labs-in-ukraine-one-of-the-reasons-behind-russia-invasion/
MetaMask & JP Morgan: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-company-consensys-faces-multi-billion-dollar-audit-as-shareholders-claim-board-breaches-fiduciary-duties---attributed-to-arthur-falls-301493433.html | https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2022/03/03/metamask-infura-block-certain-areas-amid-crypto-sanctions-fury/
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Books Used:
- Metaphysics of War by Julius Evola
- Revolt Against the Modern World by Julius Evola
- History: Science or Fiction? Volume 5 by Anatoly Fomenko
- Batman Dark Knight Strikes Again by Frank Miller
- Batman Dark Knight Master Race by Frank Miller
Snowden 'Art of Deception' Document: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/1021430/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf
Katy Perry Drop and Symbolism Links: https://katy.thetadrop.com/ | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCUzL7iHV7E | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksMzWT40U24 | https://gigiyoung.com/the-lion-goddess-katy-perrys-super-bowl-performance/ | https://www.britannica.com/place/Ishtar-Terra | https://notwithoutmypassport.com/cherry-blossom-meaning-in-japan/
Anatoly Fomenko New Chronology: https://dogedaos.com/wiki/New_Chronology_(Fomenko).html
Putin 75th Anniversary of WWII Essay: https://nationalinterest.org/feature/vladimir-putin-real-lessons-75th-anniversary-world-war-ii-162982?fbclid=IwAR3DYls9wwZcSUZNorI9R8kzbK32NGrJkIHzHl5kys_xaPpvbJpbRKy2qm0&;page=0%2C2
America's Pluto Return: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/us-pluto-return-astrology-b2018692.html
Russian and Ukraine 'War': https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-ally-says-russian-attack-now-highly-unlikely | https://www.politico.com/newsletters/national-security-daily/2022/02/11/putin-could-attack-ukraine-on-feb-16-biden-told-allies-00008344
Misdeeds in Ukraine: https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/why-deny-the-ukrainian-nazi-connection/wcm/6fecb190-aba0-4dbe-94d6-e8c5fbeb7c6d/amp/ | https://thehill.com/opinion/international/359609-the-reality-of-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine-is-far-from-kremlin-propaganda?rl=1
Markings on Military Vehicles: https://taskandpurpose.com/analysis/russian-military-equipment-white-markings/ | https://www.joe.co.uk/life/mysterious-v-spotted-on-russian-war-vehicles-following-z-markings-319277 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtYwHIGVFkc
LA Rams Coach Ukrainian Fiance: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/sean-mcvay-ukrainian-model-fiancee-enjoy-a-quiet-weekend-before-the-super-bowl-storm.amp
Putin Declaring Freedom from Banking Cartels: https://vulms.org/putin-announces-total-independence-from-rothschild-controlled-us-dollar/
Andrii Derkach Condemns Poroshenko and Biden Corruption (2020): https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBjU0JgBIuUS/
BioTerrorism in Ukraine: http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons/ | https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2015/04/15/russia-says-western-investment-in-ukraines-farms-is-a-plot-to-take-over-the-world/ | https://lefteast.org/ukraine-agrees-to-monsanto-land-grab-for-17-billion-imf-loan/ | https://theecologist.org/2014/sep/11/ukraine-opens-monsanto-land-grabs-and-gmos | https://www.kyivpost.com/business/bayer-opens-monsanto-seed-plant-in-zhytomyr-region.html | https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2016-07-01/russia-full-ban-on-food-with-gmos/ | https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2020/02/12/gmo-crop-animal-production-ban-necessary-to-safeguard-russias-food-security-says-president-vladimir-putin/ | https://www.vikendi.net/2022/02/25/is-russia-targeting-us-run-biolabs-in-ukraine/ | https://seemorerocks.is/are-us-run-biological-labs-in-ukraine-one-of-the-reasons-behind-russia-invasion/
MetaMask & JP Morgan: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-company-consensys-faces-multi-billion-dollar-audit-as-shareholders-claim-board-breaches-fiduciary-duties---attributed-to-arthur-falls-301493433.html | https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2022/03/03/metamask-infura-block-certain-areas-amid-crypto-sanctions-fury/
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