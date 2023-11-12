TURKEY Issued An Ultimatum To ISRAEL and the US┃Erdogan Prepares His Revenge On Washington For HAMAS

The armed conflict between Hamas and Israel, which has been going on for more than a month, has reached a real impasse. This fact is recognized even in Washington. Unfortunately for the United States, Israel was never able to break the back of Hamas despite unprecedented military and financial support from Washington. Even some American senators began to admit that the events taking place in the Gaza Strip began to resemble genocide against the civilian population of Gaza more than an anti-terrorist operation against the Hamas movement..........

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN