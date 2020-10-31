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GOV OF PA AND STATE REP ENGAGE IN MASK HYSTERIA POLITICAL THEATRE
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34 views • October 31, 2020
Governor Tom Wolf and PA state representative Wendy Ullman agree to wait until they are on camera to take their masks off before speaking so as to engage in "political theatre."
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