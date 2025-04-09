Happening now, the last remnants of Kiev's forces were completely expelled from Guevo during the liberation of $Kursk Region from the invasion, then Russian forces raised the Russian flag in the middle of the settlement, marking the recapture of the area since August 2024. The Russian Ministry of Defense released an important video on April 8, 2025, showing how the Russian paratroopers of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Group of Forces "North" continue the defeat of the Kiev troops, focusing on eliminating the remaining enemy resistance and strengthening the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the border area. During the combat operation, the paratroopers broke through the defense line to capture several important fortified positions of the Kiev troops. It is reported that the enemy troops who did not have time to flee en masse some time ago from the settlement, only hid in the old distillery, but they were soon finished off there.

After entering the settlement, the positions of the remnants of Kiev troops, including those from the sailing training at the British naval school Gordonstoun, where Prince Philip and the current King of Great Britain Charles III studied as reported a few days ago, were completely cleared by Russian paratroopers. Units including the 40th and 22nd divisions are now completing the final phase of the clearing operation, ensuring the area is completely secure. Despite attempts by Kievan forces to reinforce their group with air assault units, special operations units, they have failed! Amidst the silence of Pro-Ukraine media, Russian paratroopers raising the flag over the Temple, a magnificent building in the centre of Guevo, sending a direct signal of their victory to Kiev and its sponsors. This follows the announcement of its liberation by the Ministry of Defence today.

Guevo's completion, reducing Ukrainian grip on the increasingly vulnerable, and strengthening Russian control at Kursk, making further Zelensky's counterattacks more difficult. Russian forces continue to advance on most fronts, building up positions and making major advances over the past week towards strategically expanding areas in multiple directions – advancing in Sumy Region west of Kursk while pushing back Kiev’s Armed Forces, who attempted to attack but retreated back to the border. Only two villages remain unfinished – Gornal and Oleshnya, located right on the border with Ukraine.

