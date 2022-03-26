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Food Shortages Coming! Khazarian Mafia Revealed Again! Frequencies of DNA and Life! 528 hz
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293 views • March 26, 2022
1. Ice age farmer: food supply! https://youtu.be/C2S8d80FXQ4
2. SGT Report: Dr Lee Horowitz 528 Frequencies! https://www.bitchute.com/video/1deMxZGaHMoS/
3. Sarah Westhall. -Khazarian Mafia: Mike Harris from Veterans Today reveals. https://rumble.com/vy8z0t-the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia-w-vt-editor-mike-.html
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2. SGT Report: Dr Lee Horowitz 528 Frequencies! https://www.bitchute.com/video/1deMxZGaHMoS/
3. Sarah Westhall. -Khazarian Mafia: Mike Harris from Veterans Today reveals. https://rumble.com/vy8z0t-the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia-w-vt-editor-mike-.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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