© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[MAGNETGATE] DR. SEVILLANO: GO TO THE VACCINATION QUEUES AND TO THE DOCTORS WITH YOUR MAGNETIC ARM TO STOP THIS GENOCIDE, GO IMMEDIATLY!
Follow
1
Share
Report
570 views • June 19, 2021
More info: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/radio-el-mirador-del-gallo.html
La Quinta Columna (Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, https://www.laquintacolumna.net) has discovered that graphene oxide is the component responsible of the magnetic phenomenon so many people are experiencing. Graphene oxide is being used as an adjuvant in vaccines and it's causing way too many secondary effects and even deaths. The only way to stop it is denouncing it.
"We have been concerned above all, apart from those vaccinated, about the number of people who aren't vaccinated and who are expressing this phenomenon, people who have not worn masks and who have not had PCR tests and are also magnetized or pseudo-magnetized."
-Dr. José Luis Sevilano
La Quinta Columna (Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, https://www.laquintacolumna.net) has discovered that graphene oxide is the component responsible of the magnetic phenomenon so many people are experiencing. Graphene oxide is being used as an adjuvant in vaccines and it's causing way too many secondary effects and even deaths. The only way to stop it is denouncing it.
"We have been concerned above all, apart from those vaccinated, about the number of people who aren't vaccinated and who are expressing this phenomenon, people who have not worn masks and who have not had PCR tests and are also magnetized or pseudo-magnetized."
-Dr. José Luis Sevilano
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.