Hugo Chavez: History can teach us about the future, if we listen

Hugo Chavez:

"Years ago, someone told me: 'They’re going to end up accusing you of being a drug trafficker—you personally—you, Chávez. Not just that the government supports it, or permits it—no, no, no. They’re going to try to apply the Noriega formula to you.'

They’re looking for a way to associate Chávez directly with drug trafficking. And then, anything goes against a ‘drug trafficker president,’ right?"

History can teach us so much about the future if we just listen.





