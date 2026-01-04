Hugo Chavez: History can teach us about the future, if we listen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hugo Chavez:
"Years ago, someone told me: 'They’re going to end up accusing you of being a drug trafficker—you personally—you, Chávez. Not just that the government supports it, or permits it—no, no, no. They’re going to try to apply the Noriega formula to you.'
They’re looking for a way to associate Chávez directly with drug trafficking. And then, anything goes against a ‘drug trafficker president,’ right?"
History can teach us so much about the future if we just listen.
@DD Geopolitics