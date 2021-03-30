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3/30/21 Czech Keller death PPF China Biden Dom_nion Ocean W_nd #WeDoNotConsent
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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You Are Free TV
3/30/21: Today, While Foster Parents in USA sold out by federal migrant contracts, we see a Czech billionaire die involved with Home Credit, CEFC, Biden’s NJ Wind Power
project, Oc_an Wind...

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Patrick Byrne on Telegram:
https://t.me/PatrickByrne
https://cleantechnica.com/2019/11/08/ge-signs-715-megawatt-wind-deal-in-china-puts-worlds-most-powerful-wind-turbine-into-service/

Petr Kelln_r:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/29/czech-republics-richest-man-dies-in-alaska-helicopter-crash-during-ski-trip

Petr Kellner's holdings:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/billionaire-kellner-moves-closer-to-taking-over-moneta-bank/ar-BB1eh5ob

https://orstedcdn.azureedge.net/-/media/www/docs/corp/com/investor/debt_invest/orsted-dip-update-2020_base-prospectus.ashx?la=en&;rev=09b5780fe98f4782b66c3dcdbb12ba08&hash=45581D0389EF734352499E321358630B

https://www.wind-watch.org/news/2021/01/15/city-council-raises-concerns-about-offshore-wind-farm/

China's magneto train:
https://electrek.co/2021/01/19/egeb-china-debuts-385-mph-prototype-magnetic-levitation-train/

Dominion energy:
https://www.virginiamercury.com/2019/11/01/on-nations-biggest-proposed-offshore-wind-farm-dominion-plans-to-fly-solo/

Domin_on CEFC:
https://cleverjourneys.com/2020/12/01/400-million-via-swiss-bank-account-sent-to-dominion-from-chinese-government-tied-firm-before-election/

D_minion and Biden:
https://www.truenewshub.com/geller/dominion-voting-machines-is-part-owned-by-joe-bidens-brother-in-law/

https://reformationcharlotte.org/2020/12/01/breaking-investigation-reveals-chinese-govt-has-majority-stake-in-dominion-voting-systems/

https://www.climatechangenews.com/2016/04/08/czech-buyers-of-german-coal-plants-linked-to-panama-papers/
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healthnewspoliticshumanitytetrogen
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