When You Realize SAHARA Proves a GREAT FLOOD Actually Happened

Bright Insight
January 14, 2023
The evidence is so overwhelming, it is truly bizarre no one talking about this...
I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.
Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can more freely speak my mind and share Truth!
https://brightinsight.locals.com/support
https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-insight
https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrightInsight6
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrightInsight:c
TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/
Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick! • Jimmy Corsetti | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nihxp-Vkk-U
Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g&nd=1
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnqAauP7C9c
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.