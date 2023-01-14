When You Realize SAHARA Proves a GREAT FLOOD Actually Happened

Bright Insight





January 14, 2023





The evidence is so overwhelming, it is truly bizarre no one talking about this...





I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can more freely speak my mind and share Truth!

https://brightinsight.locals.com/support

https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-insight

https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrightInsight6

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrightInsight:c

TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/

Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight





Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick! • Jimmy Corsetti | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nihxp-Vkk-U

Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g&nd=1





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnqAauP7C9c



