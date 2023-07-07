Create New Account
Ukrainian Army Academy building in Lviv destroyed in a retaliatory attack on Makeevka
The Prisoner
The building of the Ukrainian Army Academy in Lviv was destroyed after the Kalibr cruise missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces. The units and military warehouses that housed the 9th Training Corps in the building of the NATO command center with foreign officers coordinating the military activities of the Ukrainian army, were badly damaged. The Russian attack was launched after the Armed Forces of Ukraine intensively launched an attack on Makeevka with HIMARS rockets.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
lvivmakeevkaukrainian army academy building

