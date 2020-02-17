© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syrian Army Retakes Aleppo from Turkish Terrorist!! But for how long!!?
Follow
3
Share
Report
104 views • February 17, 2020
The #SAA known as the Free Syrian Army Retakes #Aleppo from #Turkish backed terrorist in #Syria!! Reports of celebrations are hitting the streets but we will show you why this will be cut short as #Turkey is advancing more heavy armed vehicles into #Syria right now!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.