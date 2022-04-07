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"OK Groomer" -- Those Liars Screaming "Don't Say Gay."
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61 views • April 07, 2022
The recent Florida bill gives parents the right to sue teachers who speak to kindergartners to third graders about sexual matters. The Democrats in the left or false the framing this as the "don't say gay" bill, which is utterly false because it could equally apply to teaching the same kids about hetero sex.
The simple reply to these liars is "OK groomer," because there is no other reason that somebody would be trying to teach children this young about sexual matters.
#OkGroomer #dontsaygay #Florida
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The simple reply to these liars is "OK groomer," because there is no other reason that somebody would be trying to teach children this young about sexual matters.
#OkGroomer #dontsaygay #Florida
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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