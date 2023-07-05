Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dreams come true 8-year-old who wanted to meet Putin gets invitation from the President (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1884 Subscribers
115 views
Published 21 hours ago

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QBukrLfxUiBQ/

A girl from Derbent, Dagestan, visited the Kremlin and the office of Vladimir Putin himself. He and eight-year-old Raisat even called the Minister of Finance to resolve some issues!


The diplomat even thought for a moment it was a joke, but it was indeed a very serious matter, not only for the President, but for Raisat as well. Because not every day do you get to visit the main office of the country, right?


All that happened after Putin saw footage of the girl sad and crying when she didn’t get to see him because of crowds during his visit in Dagestan last week. He then invited Raisat and her parents to visit Moscow and greeted them in the Kremlin.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebiological weaponsguestwag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskymariupolpuppet regimedombass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket