WHY ELECTRIC CARS ARE A BAD IDEA!
Published 14 hours ago

The power grid in the western world is absolutely incapable of supplying power to millions of electric cars.

Electric cars take their toll on children in Africa who mine lithium and when they catch on fire they take their toll on the average person because they ignite fast and they burn for hours.

Fire departments all over North America have no recourse at all to put those fires out so they have to let the cars burn to the ground, which in many cases can start forest fires or can melt the asphalt below them.

Man-made climate change is absolutely impossible so it is time for all of us to grow up a little bit and understand that these things are a very very very very very very bad idea.

www.freedomreport.ca

