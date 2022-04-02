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CEO Of Criminal Pfizer Corp “We Now Know That The Doses Of The Vaccine Offer Very Little Protection...If Any”
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142 views • April 02, 2022
CEO Of Criminal Pfizer Corp “We Now Know That The Doses Of The Vaccine Offer Very Little Protection...If Any”
So you admit now you failed the first time, yet we are supposed to jump on your fail train and take your next empty promise.
So you admit now you failed the first time, yet we are supposed to jump on your fail train and take your next empty promise.
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