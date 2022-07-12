It’s Time to Wake Up | Unrestricted Truths

What is the false mainstream narrative? Will you have an awakening?





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Martinez and James Grundvig discuss the MK-Ultra operations, along with mind control of the masses.





See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3uE8phK

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!