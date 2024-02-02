Please support our Sponsors!

Can We End the Fed, Before it Implements its Orwellian Digital Currency?



Aaron Day – Fellow, Brownstone Institute

www.brownstone.org

@AaronRDay

The coming globalist coercion stems in part from a cancelable cyber-currency with which banksters seek monopolization over our money. If we, then, misbehaved by challenging the deadly goals of the Narrative Gatekeepers, we could be censored or lose access to basic financial services.

For decades Mr. Day has started businesses and run campaigns for better services and liberty. Now writing at the think tank started by libertarian icon Jeff Tucker, Aaron wants humans to learn the age-old value of metals like gold, and the promise of cyber currencies from private companies - not government. He will present his book, “The Final Countdown: Crypto, Gold, Silver, and the People's Last Stand Against Tyranny by Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)”.

Private money or financing based on metals can support independence. Reliance on government and central banks risks slavery, or worse.

Perhaps slavery is inevitable even if we prevented CBDCs. That's because it's desired by an entity fingered as the great enemy of humanity, the central bank - called the "Federal Reserve". Over the past century it has virtually eliminated the purchasing power of our currency and is properly blamed for most of our economic crises. How can we expect freedom from global banksters without ending the Fed?